COVID-19 spread adds to concern for Wichita teachers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some teachers in the Wichita school district say they’re scared of what the next semester might hold. The district’s website shows that 567 staff members are currently in quarantine due to COVID-19. Currently, only elementary-school students are learning in-person. Teachers who spoke with Eyewitness News Monday said the situation will worsen if every student (k-12) is allowed back.

Monday night, the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education is meeting to consider the plan of moving students in sixth through 12th grades to a blended, or hybrid learning model in which students will attend school on-site, (in-person) two days per week and continue learning remotely on three days per week. Initially, the move to on-site learning for the middle and high school levels was supposed to happen Monday (Nov. 9), but the rise in cases has the board taking another look at its options before bringing more students back to school. Ahead of Monday night’s meeting, the plan in place was to bring the older students into the hybrid option, starting Thursday, Nov. 12.

Teachers who spoke with Eyewitness News ahead of Monday’s school board meeting. said they’re having to quarantine themselves and are advocating for remote learning to continue at the middle-school and high-school levels until numbers come down. Currently, Sedgwick County’s data shows the positive rate for COVID-19 testing up to 21.6 percent.

Wichita West High School teacher Nicholas Green said with the prospect of more students returning to the classroom, “it seems (the district) is forgetting (that) teachers and students are a part of the community.”

“How many teachers are they willing to sacrifice? How many staff, students, family members are they willing to sacrifice before they call it?" Wichita elementary school teacher Olivera Sumner said.

The teachers expressed specific concerns about a point from the school board last week, pointing out that there are currently far fewer cases in schools than in the community.

“Hearing that there are no positive cases in our district was very concerning for a great majority of teachers because there are so many of us that are either suffering with the virus or (are quarantining) from it, or are just terrified to go to work every day,” Sumner said.

Wichita fifth-grade teacher Robert Castleberry said he’s concerned about the prospect of schools becoming clusters where the virus could potentially spread to a majority of teachers, staff and administrators, leaving students without anyone to teach them.

“I mean, anyone gets it. And then, you’re out of subs. I really don’t know what (the school board is going) to do then when there’s no one there to teach the kids,” he said.

Wichita Public Schools Director of Safety and Environmental Services Terri Moses said administrators with the district hear the teachers' concerns.

“From the administrative point of view, again, (we’re) trying to put in every possible safeguard that we can to work through this difficult situation, work with our healthcare providers, listen to the doctors, provide information to our employees the best we can," she said.

She said the Wichita school district is doing the best it can in a difficult situation.

“It’s bad for our community, it’s bad for our education, it’s bad for the opportunity that we have to socially, emotionally work with our students,” Moses said. “But it’s the risk factor that, what damage do we do, long-term damage do we do to kids when we aren’t educating them? Versus the potential risks that we have when bringing people together. That’s been the decison-making process since the beginning.”

