Kansas native to serve on Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board

In this image provided by Public Health Emergency, a department of Health and Human Services,...
In this image provided by Public Health Emergency, a department of Health and Human Services, Rick Bright is shown in his official photo on April 27, 2017, in Washington. (Health and Human Services via AP)(AP)
By Angela Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH/AP) - A Hutchinson native is set to serve on the COVID-19 advisory board for President-elect Joe Biden.

Dr. Rick Bright joins the 13-member task force to be chaired by former Food Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a Yale University associate professor and associate dean whose research focuses on promoting health care equality for marginalized populations.

Bright was born and raised in Hutchinson. He graduated from Hutchinson High School. He spent two years at the University of Kansas before leaving for Auburn University-Montgomery where he received a Bachelor of Science degree. He went on to earn his PhD. from Emory University School of Medicine in immunology and virology.

Bright served as the director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) from 2016 until May of 2020 when he was demoted to the National Health Institute (NIH). In a whistleblower complaint, Bright alleged the Trump administration and HHS illegally ousted him after ignoring his early warnings about the coronavirus pandemic. Bright resigned in October of 2020.

