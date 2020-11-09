Advertisement

Kansas No. 6 in Preseason Associated Press Poll

Feb 29, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; during during a Big 12 matchup between the Kansas...
Feb 29, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; during during a Big 12 matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss | Kelly Ross)
By Kansas Athletics
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Release) - For the eighth-consecutive year Kansas men’s basketball enters the 2020-21 season ranked seventh or higher as KU is No. 6 in the 2020-21 preseason Associated Press poll released Monday. Kansas has been ranked in the Associated Press top 25 for 221 consecutive weeks, which is the longest active streak in the nation. 

Kansas’s first opponent, Gonzaga, is No. 1 followed by Big 12 foe Baylor at No. 2. Villanova is No. 3, Virginia No. 4 and Iowa No. 5 before KU.   

Last season, Kansas entered the preseason ranked No. 3 nationally in the Associated Press poll and ended at No. 1 for the fourth time in school history (2020, 2016, 2010, 1997). The Jayhawks were ranked in the AP top 10 for every poll in 2019-20. It is also the 11th time in the last 12 seasons that the Jayhawks have entered the season No. 7 or higher by the AP. 

Under 18th-year and Hall of Fame head coach Bill Self, this is the 15th time that Kansas enters the season ranked seventh or higher in the Associated Press preseason poll. Historically, the No. 6 ranking marks the 23rd time since the 1992-93 season that Kansas will enter the season seventh or higher. 

Kansas will play 12 regular-season games against teams ranked in the AP top 25, including three in the top five: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor (twice), No. 10 Kentucky, No. 11 Creighton, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 14 Texas Tech (twice), No. 15 West Virginia (twice) and No. 19 Texas (twice). 

Kansas returns three starters and nine letter winners from last season’s 28-3 team which won the Big 12 regular-season title going 17-1 in conference play. KU ended the year ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches' polls as the 2019-20 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

2020-21 Associated Press Preseason Poll (Nov. 9, 2020)

Rank. School (first place votes) – points

1. Gonzaga (28) - 1541

2. Baylor (24) - 1540

3. Villanova (11) - 1501

4. Virginia (1) - 1364

5. Iowa - 1273

6. KANSAS - 1221

7. Wisconsin - 1150

8. Illinois - 1105

9. Duke - 1073

10. Kentucky - 1038

11. Creighton - 922

12. Tennessee - 919

13. Michigan State - 820

14. Texas Tech - 790

15. West Virginia - 651

16. North Carolina - 465

17. Houston - 438

18. Arizona State - 402

19. Texas - 380

20. Oregon - 375

21. Florida State - 351

22. UCLA - 336

23. Ohio State - 270

24. Rutgers - 190

25. Michigan - 160

Most Read

Fire crews are working to put out a grass fire near East 68th Street South and South Hydraulic...
Crews working overnight to find hotspots in salvage yard fire
Community members in northeast Wichita gathered Saturday to protest a new Title Max building...
Community members protest pay day loan agency in NE Wichita
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Ashland teen dies after reported accidental shooting, KBI investigating
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’

Latest News

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon catches a fly ball by Chicago White Sox's Daniel...
Gordon gets Platinum Golve award
Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers...
Wichita State releases non-conference schedule
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Chiefs staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Ad posted in Wichita newspaper expresses support for Gregg Marshall