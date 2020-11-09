Looking for Clorox wipes online? Be sure you aren’t getting scammed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Finding Clorox or Lysol cleaning products during the pandemic can be tough. Now, federal regulators warn consumers to be careful not to get scanned.

The FTC says at least 25 websites have allegedly been selling the products without actually delivering them to buyers.

The sites are designed to look like genuine sellers of Clorox and Lysol disinfecting wipes and other products.

The FTC says the website designers use internet search engines, social media and pop-up advertisements to lure consumers eager to get their hands on brand-name sanitizing products.

The pandemic has driven up demand for products like Clorox and Lysol.

The FTC filed a complaint in Ohio last week, stating that the identities and addresses of those opearating the site are currently unknown.

A federal judge in Ohio issued a temporary restraining order against several sites (listed below), saying they were taking advantage of desperate consumers.

To keep from getting scammed, the FTC recommends you check a site before you buy. If they seem to have items that are out of stock everywhere else, do an online search for complaints about that seller or website before you buy.

The restraining order issued by the court applies to the following sites:

www.cleanyos.com

www.arlysol.com

www.broclea.com

www.cadclea.com

www.cleancate.com

www.cleankler.com

www.cleanula.com

www.clean-sale.com

www.clean-sell.com

www.clorox-sale.com

www.clorox-sales.com

www.cloroxstore.com

www.crlysol.com

www.elysol.com

www.littletoke.com

www.lybclean.com

www.lysoiclean.com

www.lysol-clean.com

www.lysol-cleaners.com

www.lysol-free.com

www.lysolsales.com

www.lysolservicebest.com

www.lysol-sell.com

www.lysol-wipe.com

www.thaclean.com

