Middle, high school students in Winfield move to full remote learning as COVID-19 cases rise

Winfield Vikings
Winfield Vikings(Winfield USD 465)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Winfield middle and high school students will learn remotely through Thanksgiving as the district deals with an increase in COVID-19 cases, primarily among staff. The change in learning comes as Cowley County reports 793 cases of COVID-19.

The district said all staff and students will begin working and learning remotely on Nov. 10. All athletics and activities for the middle school and high school have been suspended until after Thanksgiving break.

Elementary siblings of middle school and high school students are encouraged to attend school in person unless they are exhibiting symptoms, awaiting test results or have tested positive for COVID-19. All pre-K – 5th-grade students will continue at their current level of instruction.

The district said a limited number of Wi-Fi hot spots are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.  Parents should call the district office at 620-221-5100 to request one. Meals will be available for remote learners.

