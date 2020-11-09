Advertisement

Rain/snow overnight - cooler Tuesday

A few rumbles of thunder likely as colder air invades Kansas
Rain chances for central Kansas with some snow in the northwest
Rain chances for central Kansas with some snow in the northwest(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front moving through the state will setup chances for rain and some thunderstorms across central and eastern Kansas. Northwest Kansas has a chance for some light snow, but accumulations will be minimal at best, with most areas seeing less than one inch.

Expect the rain to be gone by Tuesday morning, but a few leftover light snow showers are possible along the Nebraska line. Gusty winds out of the west-northwest will make it feel much cooler. Temperatures will start in the 20s, 30s, and 40s with highs only reach the 40s for most of the state. A return to sunshine is expected throughout the day and the wind will start trending down late into the afternoon.

Wednesday looks sunny and rather quiet. Another storm system is expected to approach at the end of the week with some rain possible for Kansas by Friday night.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. S 15-25; gusty. Low: 44

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Cooler. W/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Clear. NW/SE 5-10. Low: 33.

Wed: High: 59 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 35 Turning cloudy; scattered showers-storms overnight.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 48 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 42 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 35 Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews are working to put out a grass fire near East 68th Street South and South Hydraulic...
Crews working overnight to find hotspots in salvage yard fire
Community members in northeast Wichita gathered Saturday to protest a new Title Max building...
Community members protest pay day loan agency in NE Wichita
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Ashland teen dies after reported accidental shooting, KBI investigating
Wichita School Board to revisit decision to move to blended learning model

Latest News

Weather forecast
Cold front to bring cooler weather to Kansas
A cold front is coming that will bring rain to Kansas on Monday and cooler temps through the...
Cold front brings rain on Monday
Warm and windy, showers storms Monday night.
Very wind and warm, storms possible Monday night
The warm and windy weather will continue through the weekend, but rain chances arrive for some...
Warm and windy through the weekend