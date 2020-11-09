Rain/snow overnight - cooler Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front moving through the state will setup chances for rain and some thunderstorms across central and eastern Kansas. Northwest Kansas has a chance for some light snow, but accumulations will be minimal at best, with most areas seeing less than one inch.

Expect the rain to be gone by Tuesday morning, but a few leftover light snow showers are possible along the Nebraska line. Gusty winds out of the west-northwest will make it feel much cooler. Temperatures will start in the 20s, 30s, and 40s with highs only reach the 40s for most of the state. A return to sunshine is expected throughout the day and the wind will start trending down late into the afternoon.

Wednesday looks sunny and rather quiet. Another storm system is expected to approach at the end of the week with some rain possible for Kansas by Friday night.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. S 15-25; gusty. Low: 44

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Cooler. W/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Clear. NW/SE 5-10. Low: 33.

Wed: High: 59 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 35 Turning cloudy; scattered showers-storms overnight.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 48 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 42 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 35 Sunny.

