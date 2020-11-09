Sedgwick County hits new milestone for COVID-19 hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is urging residents to wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increase. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Sedgwick County jumped from 111 on Nov. 2 to 178 on Nov. 9 (Monday). Those in the ICU for the virus also jumped from 60 to 80, according to the county’s' COVID-19 dashboard.

“COVID-19 is now clearly widespread in our community. Nearly 180 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at Ascension Via Christi’s and Wesley Healthcare’s Wichita hospitals. They continue to be at or near capacity, despite both having expanded those units in response to the ongoing spike,” said the county on Facebook encouraging residents to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep the county open.

As of Monday, the county reported 282 new cases and no new deaths. The percentage of tests coming back positive hovers around 21%. The Sedgwick County Board of Health will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss what can be done to slow the spread of COVID-19.

