Advertisement

Sedgwick County hits new milestone for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Some hospitals in Sedgwick County are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patient hospitalizations...
Some hospitals in Sedgwick County are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patient hospitalizations this week.(KWCH)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is urging residents to wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increase. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Sedgwick County jumped from 111 on Nov. 2 to 178 on Nov. 9 (Monday). Those in the ICU for the virus also jumped from 60 to 80, according to the county’s' COVID-19 dashboard.

“COVID-19 is now clearly widespread in our community. Nearly 180 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at Ascension Via Christi’s and Wesley Healthcare’s Wichita hospitals. They continue to be at or near capacity, despite both having expanded those units in response to the ongoing spike,” said the county on Facebook encouraging residents to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep the county open.

As of Monday, the county reported 282 new cases and no new deaths. The percentage of tests coming back positive hovers around 21%. The Sedgwick County Board of Health will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss what can be done to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Do your part to keep Sedgwick County open. COVID-19 is now clearly widespread in our community. Nearly 180 patients are...

Posted by Sedgwick County Government on Monday, November 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews are working to put out a grass fire near East 68th Street South and South Hydraulic...
Crews working overnight to find hotspots in salvage yard fire
Community members in northeast Wichita gathered Saturday to protest a new Title Max building...
Community members protest pay day loan agency in NE Wichita
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Ashland teen dies after reported accidental shooting, KBI investigating
Wichita School Board to revisit decision to move to blended learning at Monday meeting

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
The U.S. surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases; Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90%...
The U.S. surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases; Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective
(MGN)
COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in Kansas, 10 million nationwide
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective