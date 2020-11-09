Sense of optimism in Wichita comes with race to find COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - News from pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, came Monday with the drugmaker’s announcement that it’s in its final phase of testing for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The company says that the vaccine is 90 percent effective.

With the national news, there’s extended optimism at the local level with KU Medical Center in Wichita as it is also in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine. KU Medical Center is testing the experimental vaccine by AstraZeneca.

With Pfizer’s reported effectiveness rate, it could get emergency-use authorization in the next several weeks. Regardless of which vaccine ultimately “wins” authorization, the development progress is welcomed news for people in the Wichita community.

“Regardless of who does it, or how it works, as long as it’s working, that’s what we want to know,” said Center for Clinical Research Director Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt. “I’m glad that some of the early data is showing some good effective results.”

Dr. Scwasinger-Schmidt is leading the Wichita testing effort of the AstraZeneca vaccine trial.

“We’re seeing the devastating effects on people, so I want something that’s going to help protect people and help stop the spread and get people back to their normal lives, whether it’s my vaccine or any of the others that are working,” she said. “I just hope that we can find one that is both safe and effective for the people.”

The clinical trials in Wichita resumed a little more than one week ago. They were on pause due to a participant outside of the U.S.A. who had a neurological event. Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said pauses are not unusual in clinical trials.

“We take these things very seriously,” she said. “Any time there can be an event that is possibly being related to the vaccine, we’re going to look at it in detail and make sure that it’s safe to proceed.”

The clinical trials in Wichita are still looking for participants.

To be considered for the clinical trial and receive the vaccine, adults may follow one of these options:

Register at the Coronavirus Prevention Network website (providing the site preference as KU Medical Center.)

Call for screening. In Kansas City, call Shelby at 913-574-3006. In Wichita, call 316-293-1833.

Once a vaccine is authorized, it will take time before it’s accessible to everyone.

Pfizer spokesperson said the McPherson facility in Kansas is not producing the vaccine right now. Initially for the COVID-19 U.S. commercial vaccine program, they are leveraging three facilities: St. Louis, MO for raw material production, Andover, MA for drug substance, and Kalamazoo, MI for formulation, fill and finish.

