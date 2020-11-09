Advertisement

Week of November 9: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: TAA Case Managers | Kansas Dept. of Commerce | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11321215 | RESEA Case Manager jobs also available in Wichita, plus 16 other local positions at jobs.ks.gov, including human services, maintenance and repair and equipment operator

TUESDAY: Horizontal Lathe CNC Set Up Operator | Syndeo Outsourcing (Direct Hire Position) | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11315365 | Additional jobs available at KansasWorks.com and syndeojobs.com including general labor, clerical, medical assistant, truck driver and more

WEDNESDAY: Maintenance Technician | Cargill Meat Solutions | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11323195 | Many more local jobs available at KansasWorks.com and careers.cargill.com including supply chain and engineering positions

THURSDAY: Custodial Manager | Wichita State University | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11321317 | Many additional jobs available at KansasWorks.com or jobs.wichita.edu including human resources, technology, library specialist and dental assistant

FRIDAY: Railcar Technician  | Union Tank Car | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11299000

