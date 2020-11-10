4You: Messages of encouragement left for employees at Newton Medical Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here is a feel-good story we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Employees at Newton Medical Center arrived to work Friday (Nov. 6) to encouraging messages. The messages were written in sidewalk chalk outside of the hospital’s north entrance. The healthcare workers at the medical center, like others in the area, are doing what they can to make sure they’re meeting patients' needs as locally, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. As of Monday, Harvey County reports nearly 200 active cases in the county.

With a focus on keeping kids in the community safe, the Wichita Police Department’s Broadway Corridor Team held an event over the weekend in which officers gave out free bicycle lights and even helped to install them. The WPD said it would hold another event like this from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday (Nov. 13) at Murdock and Broadway.

