A nice, fall day in store for Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a nice, fall day is setting up for Wednesday with lighter winds and sunshine for the area.

Low temperatures will be down in the 20s and 30s under clear skies. A few high clouds will drift across the state in the afternoon, but temperatures will be milder with highs in the 50s.

Look for more mild weather on Thursday, even though another cold front will push through the state. Winds will shift back to the north, but highs are still expected to reach the 50s (and possibly near 60 in the south).

The next chance for rain will move in Friday night for central and eastern Kansas. This is a fast moving storm with no cold air around, so it will all be rain.

Mild weather hangs around for the upcoming weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear; cold. Light winds. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. SE 5-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. SE 5-10. Low: 33.

Thu: High: 58 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 28 Turning cloudy; evening-night showers.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 46 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 40 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 28 Sunny.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 34 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.