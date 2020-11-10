City to hear proposal to lower speed limits in parts of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may need to slow down while driving around Wichita soon. City engineeers will present a proposal to the City Council to change the speed limits on certain roads.

If the proposal passes, the changes are expected to happen by the first week of December.

The proposed changes aren’t because of accidents or dangers. It’s because there have been residential and commercial developments and the city wants a speed limit that is more appropriate for the changes in the area. In fact, in many cases, the city says drivers are already going the proposed speed limit.

The city will post electronic signs warning drivers of the change.

“We’re going to do is we will put out electronic message boards and all of these areas in advance of changing the signs to let people know that starting on such and such date the speed limit will be reduced to whatever it is so that people can have a heads up and that generally helps,” said Wichita City Engineer Gary Janzen.

Police say there won’t be any speed traps. Whenever speed limits change, officers are notified - not to give out more tickets, but to educate.

Here’s a look at the proposed changes:

- Douglas Avenue, Washington Avenue to Hillside Avenue: Reduction from existing 35 miles per hour (mph) to proposed 30 mph.

- Harry Street, from 127th Street East to 159th Street East: Reduction from existing 55 mph to proposed 40 mph.

- Maple Street, from Country View to west city limits: Reduction west of 151st Street West from existing 50 mph to proposed 45 mph, and reduction east of 151st Street West from existing 50 mph to proposed 40 mph.

- McLean Boulevard, from Maple Street to Douglas Avenue: Reduction from existing 35 mph to 30 mph.

- Ridge Road, from 37th Street North to K-96: Reduction from existing 45 mph to proposed 40 mph.

