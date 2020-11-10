Colder weather comes back to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a breezy and much colder morning across Kansas. Most locations are 25 to 30 degrees colder than 24 hour ago. However, the rain has come and gone and aside from some lingering snow showers over far northwest and north-central Kansas, it is a dry start to the day.

As skies clear-out today, the wind will also go away. However, high temperatures in the 40s and 50s are 5 to 10 degrees cooler than normal and much cooler than the past week.

A quiet weather pattern will persist through the middle of the week. Both Veteran’s Day and Thursday will have near normal temperatures, blue skies, and a light breeze.

Our next weather maker will move through the state on Friday and Saturday. Rain, and a few storms, are expected from Friday afternoon through midday Saturday, but neither heavy rain nor wintry precipitation is in the forecast.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds; MUCH cooler. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 52.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, seasonal. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 38.

Thu: High: 61. Low: 32. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 48. Increasing clouds; afternoon rain/thunder.

Sat: High: 60. Low: 40. Rain possible, mainly in the morning.

Sun: High: 58. Low: 35. Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 61. Low: 37. Sunshine; seasonal.

