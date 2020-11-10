Advertisement

Couple accused of human trafficking for allegedly locking man in liquor store, forcing him to work

Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, both 66, face charges of labor human trafficking, witness...
Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, both 66, face charges of labor human trafficking, witness intimidation and wage theft involving a total of four victims, who worked at their liquor store and market in Gilroy, California.(Source: KGO via CNN)
By KGO Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:54 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) - A California couple is charged with human trafficking on accusations they kept a man from India locked in their liquor store, where officials say he worked 15-hour shifts every day of the week without pay.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office says Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, both 66, face charges of labor human trafficking, witness intimidation and wage theft involving a total of four victims.

Officials believe the Manns engaged in predatory recruitment of workers from India.

“They are very savvy businesspeople who exploited their workers. One in particular, they lured to the United States on promises of travel and financial independence,” said District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

One of the victims slept in a storage room and bathed in a mop bucket while working for the Manns at their profitable liquor store and market in Gilroy, California, according to the district attorney’s office. The couple is accused of threatening the victim with deportation if he told police.

An investigation estimates the couple stole more than $150,000 in wages from the four victims.

If the Manns are convicted of the felony charges, they could face prison time.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For now, remote learning continues for Wichita middle schoolers, high schoolers
Mar 6, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a 5A Sub-State matchup between Kapaun and...
Athletic Director for Kapaun Mt. Carmel placed on temporary leave
Fire crews are working to put out a grass fire near East 68th Street South and South Hydraulic...
Crews working overnight to find hotspots in salvage yard fire
Some hospitals in Sedgwick County are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patient hospitalizations...
Sedgwick County hits new milestone for COVID-19 hospitalizations
In this image provided by Public Health Emergency, a department of Health and Human Services,...
Kansas native to serve on Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board

Latest News

The unproven, high-speed transportation system could potentially slash travel time in the...
First passenger test of Virgin Hyperloop considered major milestone
Wichita school
For now, remote learning continues for Wichita middle schoolers, high schoolers
Dr. Maurice Duggins
Doctor gives guidance on steps to take if someone you've been around tests positive for COVID-19
Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found two dead infants, both boys,...
Police: 2 infants found dead outside NYC apartment building