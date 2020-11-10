Derby joins several area districts in move to remote learning for 6th-12th grades

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby Public Schools is the latest district to adjust its learning model as COVD-18 trends continue to increase. Derby’s school board Tuesday afternoon adjusted its learning model. Derby is keeping its elementary students in-person, but moving the secondary students at the middle schools and the high school to remove learning. This starts Monday (Nov. 16) and continues for at least a couple of weeks (through Thanksgiving break).

Winfield, Haysville, Maize, and Wichita are among the latest area districts either moving at least its 6th-12th-grade students to remote learning or keeping them there for now. In the Wichita school district, students at the middle schools and high schools started the year remotely, and for now, will continue to do so.

Winfield Superintendent Dr. Nathan Reed said staff quarantines grew to a point where there weren’t enough substitute teachers at Winfield’s middle school and high school. The district has also suspended all middle school and high school activities until after Thanksgiving break.

“This is kind of an aggressive approach to be proactive and suppress the spread in our community the best we can,” Dr. Reed said.

Maize stuck out Monday night with its decision for students in every grade from pre-k through 12th grade to be full-time remote for at least a few weeks. Most area districts continue to allow elementary students to meet in-person with their classmates and teachers.

Derby High School teacher Kathleen O’Brien touched on the challenges COVID-19-related changes present for teachers.

“I know we have people on both sides, and I try to represent everybody, but teachers are freaking out,” she said. “There’s no other nice way to say it.”

The school board made minor changes that allow school activities and sports to continue, even if the district was fully remote. This puts more focus on student and staff trends rather than just county DATA, the Derby school district said.

“It’s important to keep in mind that there may be a particular building or there may be a particular grade level that could potentially shut down or operate depending on how their data looks,” Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty said.

Derby Middle School Nurse Robin Westerman said her school had seven new COVID-19 cases in two days. During its meeting Tuesday, the Derby school district’s gating criteria committee reported the community falling into the third-highest tier of severity, out of four tiers.

At the meeting, O’Brien said the change for remote learning at the high school needs to happen, at least temporarily.

“As a lab science class, I want to have my kids in person, but I want to have my kids safe. I want to be safe,” she said. “I want to see my parents over Thanksgiving.”

Last week, the Derby school district had more than 200 students and 26 staff members in quarantine. Those numbers keep changing. Every other week, the school district reviews what’s happening to decide the learning model for the upcoming two weeks.

Family Physician Dr. Marty Turner said the move to remote learning for sixth through 12th-grade students in Derby should give some relief. He said elementary schools, “are still looking great,” so it makes sense to leave the younger students in-person. Turner is part of the Derby school district’s gating criteria committee on which he provides a medical perspective.

He said making decisions regarding changes in learning models is difficult when considering hwo quickly situations can change, worsening.

“Overall, we try to do it over trends and not change this too abruptly,” Dr. Turner said. “And so that makes it hard to figure out, ‘whare are we expecting? What are we not expecting?’”

“Which I know is overwhelming and probably not sustainable to do every day," she sais.

