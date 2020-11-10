WATCH: Gov. Kelly addresses COVID-19 in Kansas as cases exceed 100K

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas has reported another record seven-day spike in coronavirus cases to push the state past 100,000 as officials wrestle with getting more residents to wear masks.

The state health department on Monday added 5,920 new confirmed and probable cases to the state’s tally since Friday, bringing the total to 103,553 since the pandemic began. The state averaged 2,047 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s staff, legislative leaders and local officials have launched discussions about encouraging mask use before last week’s elections. There’s still resistance to mask mandates from many local officials and the Republican-controlled Legislature.

