Haysville students in middle school, high school, moving to remote learning through Jan. 21

Most of the students at Campus High School in the Haysville school district start the 2020-21 academic year on Sept. 11.(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Haysville Schools Board of Education Monday night voted to send students at the middle-school and high-school levels (sixth through 12th grades) to remote learning, starting next Wednesday (Nov. 18) and continuing through at least Jan. 21.

The decision follows a move earlier in the evening from the Wichita school board to keep its students in the district’s middle schools and high schools remote until late January and the completion of the school year’s first nine weeks.

The decisions from local school district leaders come as Sedgwick County eclipses 20 percent for the positive COVID-19 testing rate. As of Monday, Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive at 21.6 percent, the highest that number has been since the pandemic began.

