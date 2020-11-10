Advertisement

Maize pre-k through 12th-grade students moving to remote learning

Maize High School in Maize, Kansas
Nov. 9, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday joined Wichita and Haysville in making a decision that either moves students to remote learning or at least for now, keep them there. In Maize’s case, the plan calls for students from pre-k through high school to move to remote learning by next week. The change does not impact students with Maize’s Complete High School, which serves as an alternative to the traditional school environment.

For Maize high school students, the change begins Friday (Nov. 13). Starting Monday, Nov. 16, students at the elementary and middle-school levels transition to remote learning. The district did not cement an end date to the change but did agree to bring the matter up for reconsideration every few weeks.

Earlier Monday evening, the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education voted to keep students in sixth-12th grades remote until late January and the end of the school year’s first two nine weeks.

Haysville’s school board followed with its plan to move sixth-through-12th-grade students to remote learning, starting next Wednesday, Nov. 18, and continuing through Jan. 21.

The decisions from local school district leaders come as Sedgwick County eclipses 20 percent for the positive COVID-19 testing rate. As of Monday, Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive at 21.6 percent, the highest that number has been since the pandemic began.

Earlier in the day Monday, Winifield -- in Cowley County -- also announced its plans to move students at the middle school and the high school to remote learning.

