Man dies from injuries in E. Wichita shooting

A 21-year-old man died from his injuries in a Nov. 9 shooting on North Ridgewood Street in north Wichita.(KWCH)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that fatally injured a 21 -year-old man. At about 4 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 900 block of North Ridgewood, near 9th and Edgemoor in east Wichita.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that a private vehicle had taken 21-year-old Christoper Bell to a local hospital where Bell died from his injuries.

Police said the investigation revealed that Bell was inside the home when a disturbance ensued involving a known suspect.

'During the disturbance, the suspect fired multiple shots, striking bell," police said. “Other individuals were inside of the residence, but were not injured.”

Police said this was not a random incident. Anyone with information on this case should call WPD detectives at 16-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282

