Report: FAA could soon lift grounding order on 737 MAX

A Boeing 737 Max jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight on Monday, June...
A Boeing 737 Max jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight on Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Federal Aviation Administration could lift the grounding order on the 737 MAX as soon as next week. CBS News reports from the head of the FAA that the agency is near the finish line, but will only lift the order after safety experts are satisfied with improvements. The 737 MAX was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people.

“Boeing has addressed the safety issues that played a role in the tragic loss of 346 lives aboard Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. In keeping with the thorough and transparent process that we’ve followed during the past 20 months, the FAA continues to engage with aviation authorities around the world as they prepare to validate our certification decision,” a statement from FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.

