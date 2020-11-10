Seasonal jobs hiring right now

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas has 42,000 open positions. Some of those positions are for seasonal workers.

Businesses are looking for some extra help around the holidays. Retail box stores such as Walmart, Target and home improvement stores have open positions.

If you’re looking for something other than retail, companies are looking to fire for decoration installation and snow removal. Warehouses need workers in shipping and receiving. USPS, UPS and FedEx also need more help for the holidays.

Some customer service positions allow you to work from home.

Amanda Duncan with the Wichita Workforce Center says getting a seasonal job can do more than just give you some extra cash around the holidays. You can also get discounts for your Christmas shopping and other perks.

“Sometimes we also see individuals in the restaurant industry, whether they’ll give you like one free meal per shift, or you know things like that that are good incentives for individuals as well,” Duncan says.

The Workforce Center says anyone on unemployment can work a part-time job without losing benefits. Duncan explains that the employee can earn up to 25% of the weekly unemployment benefits. For example, if someone is getting $400 per week from unemployment, they can earn up to $100 per week. Any income exceeding 25% is a dollar-for-dollar deduction.

The Workforce Center has positions listed online.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.