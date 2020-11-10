Two Wichita driver’s license locations shut down due to suspected COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Revenue is closing two driver’s license offices due to suspected cases of COVID 19.

The locations impacted are the Twin Lakes office at 1873 W. 21st N. and the Wichita West office at 610 S. Tyler Rd.

The offices are closed while KDOR follows the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines.

The KDOR says it won’t release any further details in order to protect patient privacy.

Appointments are being rescheduled and rerouted as KDOR works to consolidate staff to its Wichita Twin Lakes office. That office is expected to reopen on Thursday, November 12.

You can also use the iKan app, which is the mobile driver’s license renewal system. That’s available through your App store.

Under Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-66, all driver’s license and identification cards with expiration dates of March 12, 2020 - January 26, 2021, are extended and must be completed by January 26, 2021.

