Advertisement

Two Wichita driver’s license locations shut down due to suspected COVID-19 cases

(WOWT)
By John Boyd
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Revenue is closing two driver’s license offices due to suspected cases of COVID 19.

The locations impacted are the Twin Lakes office at 1873 W. 21st N. and the Wichita West office at 610 S. Tyler Rd.

The offices are closed while KDOR follows the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines.

The KDOR says it won’t release any further details in order to protect patient privacy.

Appointments are being rescheduled and rerouted as KDOR works to consolidate staff to its Wichita Twin Lakes office. That office is expected to reopen on Thursday, November 12.

You can also use the iKan app, which is the mobile driver’s license renewal system. That’s available through your App store.

Under Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-66, all driver’s license and identification cards with expiration dates of March 12, 2020 - January 26, 2021, are extended and must be completed by January 26, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mar 6, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a 5A Sub-State matchup between Kapaun and...
Athletic Director for Kapaun Mt. Carmel placed on temporary leave
For now, remote learning continues for Wichita middle schoolers, high schoolers
Some hospitals in Sedgwick County are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patient hospitalizations...
Sedgwick County hits new milestone for COVID-19 hospitalizations
In this image provided by Public Health Emergency, a department of Health and Human Services,...
Kansas native to serve on Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update
Seasonal jobs hiring right now
Speed limit sign
City to hear proposal to lower speed limits in parts of Wichita
Wichita school
For now, remote learning continues for Wichita middle schoolers, high schoolers