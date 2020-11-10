Where to get tested for COVID-19
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the number of COVID-19 cases grows in Sedgwick County, you may want to know where you can go to get tested. Sedgwick County has launched a number of mobile sites where anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms.
Priority is given to given to people with symptoms and those who are in the following priority asymptomatic groups: public works employees, people working in in-person classrooms of PreK to 12th-grade students, healthcare workers (including hospital, clinic, long-term care, hospice, and home health), first responders, law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, or people who work in residential living facilities.
Appointments are not required and there is no cost associated with the tests.
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|DATE
|TIME
|SAMPLING TYPE
|St. James Missionary Baptist Church
|1350 N. Ash, Wichita, KS 67214
|11/10/20
|8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Nasal swab walk/bike-in
|YMCA Farha Sport Center (indoor field)
|3405 S. Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67217
|11/12/20
|11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
|Nasal swab walk/bike-in
|Christ Lutheran Church
|5356 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219
|11/16/20
|8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Nasal swab walk/bike-in
|Colwich Fire Department
|116 N. Third, Colwich, KS 67030
|11/19/20
|8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Nasal swab walk/bike-in
|Haysville Community Center
|130 E. 2nd St. S., Haysville, KS 67060
|11/23/20
|208:30-11:30 a.m.
|Nasal swab walk/bike-in
|Derby Madison Park Pavilion
|512 E. Madison Ave., Derby, KS 67037
|11/24/20
|8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Nasal swab walk/bike-in
|Tabernacle Bible Church
|1817 N. Volutsia St., Wichita, KS 67214
|11/30/20
|8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Nasal swab walk/bike-in
|YMCA Farha Sport Center (indoor field)
|3405 S. Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67217
|12/1/20
|8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Nasal swab walk/bike-in
|University United Methodist Church
|220 N. Yale, Wichita, KS 67220
|12/3/20
|8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Nasal swab walk/bike-in
|St. James Missionary Baptist Church
|1350 N. Ash, Wichita, KS 67214
|12/9/20
|8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Nasal swab walk/bike-in
If you are unable to make the dates above, you can try one of the locations in and around Sedgwick County.
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|PHONE
|REQUIREMENTS
|HOURS
|Hart Pharmacy
|6217 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67208
|(316) 683-5621
|Appointment required
Referral not required
Tests limited to certain patients
|M-F (9AM-6PM)
Sat (9AM-1PM)
Closed Sunday
|Ascension Medical Group Via Christi Immediate Care on Murdock
|3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208
|(316) 274-8107
|Appointment required
Referral required
Testing for all patients
|M-F (7:30AM-7:30PM)
|Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center
|5500 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita, KS 67218
|(316) 685-2221
|Appointment required
Referral required
Tests limited to certain patients
|Open 24 hours
|The Little Clinic
|7707 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67206
|(316) 651-2500
|Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
|M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM) Sat (8:30AM-5PM) Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
|South Parklane VA Clinic
|935 S Parklane, Wichita, KS 67218
|(316) 685-2221
|Appointment required
Referral required
Tests limited to certain patients
|M-F (8AM-4:30PM)
Closed Saturday & Sunday
|COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing at Walgreens
|1555 S Broadway, Wichita, KS 67211
|(800) 925-4733
|Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
Drive-through
|Sun-Fri (9AM-5PM)
|MedExpress Urgent Care
|3006 S Seneca St, Wichita, KS 67217
|(316) 522-4635
|Appointment not required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
|M-Sun (8AM-8PM)
Curbside assistance provided. Please call upon arrival. Call 1-888-759-1868 to schedule a Virtual visit today.
|The Little Clinic
|10515 W Central Ave, Wichita
|(316) 721-7385
|Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
|M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)
Sat (8:30AM-5PM)
Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
|The Little Clinic
|4747 S Broadway St, Wichita, KS 67216
|(316) 529-3084
|Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
|M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)
Sat (8:30AM-5PM)
Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
|Xpress Wellness Urgent Care
|231 S Andover Rd, Andover, KS 67002
|(316) 733-9355
|Appointment required
Referral required
Testing for all patients
Drive-through
|M-Sat (8AM-8PM)
Sun (1-7PM)
To limit wait time please check-in online. Curbside assistance is provided. Please call upon arrival.
|The Little Clinic
|225 E Cloud Ave, Andover, KS 67002
|(316) 554-2606
|Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
|M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)
Sat (8:30AM-5PM)
Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
|MedExpress Urgent Care
|2001 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037
|(316) 788-1437
|Appointment not required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
|M-Sun (8AM-8PM)
|The Little Clinic
|1624 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037
|(316) 554-2126
|Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
|M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)
Sat (8:30AM-5PM)
Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
|Hutchinson Clinic Walk-in Care - Cheney
|103 N Main St, Cheney, KS 67025
|(316) 540-6190
|Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
|M-F (8AM-2PM)
Closed Saturday & Sunday
Instructions: COVID Helpline 620-669-2500
|Newton Medical Center
|600 Medical Center Dr, Newton, KS 67114
|(316) 283-2700
|Appointment not required
Referral required
Tests limited to certain patients
|Open 24 hours
|Hesston Pharmacy
|101 S Main St, Hesston, KS 67062
|(620) 327-2211
|Appointment required
Referral not required
Tests limited to certain patients
|M-F (9AM-6PM)
Saturday (9AM-12PM)
Sunday (Closed)
|Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital
|720 W Central Ave, El Dorado, KS 67042
|(316) 321-3300
|Appointment required
Referral required
Testing for all patients
Drive-through
|Open 24 hours
|Hutchinson Clinic, PA
|2101 N Waldron St, Hutchinson, KS 67502
|(620) 669-2500
|Appointment required
Referral required
Testing for all patients
|M-F (7:30AM-8PM)
Sat (8AM-4PM)
Sunday (Closed)
|The Little Clinic
|10222 W 21st St, Wichita, KS 67205
|(316) 729-1537
|Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
|M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)
Sat (8:30AM-5PM)
Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
|The Little Clinic
|7707 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67206
|(316) 651-2500
|Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
|M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)
Sat (8:30AM-5PM)
Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
|MedExpress Urgent Care
|1261 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS 67212
|(316) 773-2733
|Appointment not required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
Drive-through
|M-Sun (8AM-8PM)
|Hutchinson VA Clinic
|1625 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67502
|(888) 878-6881
|Appointment required
Referral required
Tests limited to certain patients
|M-F (7:30AM-4PM)
Closed Saturday & Sunday
|The Little Clinic
|3200 Plaza E Dr, Hutchinson, KS 67502
|(620) 860-1669
|Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
|M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)
Sat (8:30AM-5PM)
Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
|GraceMed Health Clinic
|1150 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS
|(316) 866-2000
|Appointment required
Call for pre-screening
Testing for all patients
|Allow for 30 minutes for check-in, paperwork and sample collection. Results available in 3-8 days.
|McPherson Urgent Care
|823 M. Main St.
McPherson, KS
|620-504-6241
|Testing for all patients
|COVID screening clinic hours
M-F (8AM-4PM)
|Hunter Health Clinic
|527 N. Grove Wichita, KS
|(316) 262-2415
|Appointment required
|M-F (8AM-8PM)
|HealthCore Clinic
|2707 E. 21st St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214
|(316) 691-0249
|Appointment required
Call for pre-screening
