Where to get tested for COVID-19

COVID-19 testings(Photo by Michigan National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the number of COVID-19 cases grows in Sedgwick County, you may want to know where you can go to get tested. Sedgwick County has launched a number of mobile sites where anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms.

Priority is given to given to people with symptoms and those who are in the following priority asymptomatic groups: public works employees, people working in in-person classrooms of PreK to 12th-grade students, healthcare workers (including hospital, clinic, long-term care, hospice, and home health), first responders, law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, or people who work in residential living facilities.

Appointments are not required and there is no cost associated with the tests.

LOCATIONADDRESSDATETIMESAMPLING TYPE
St. James Missionary Baptist Church1350 N. Ash, Wichita, KS 6721411/10/208:30-11:30 a.m.Nasal swab walk/bike-in
YMCA Farha Sport Center (indoor field)3405 S. Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 6721711/12/2011:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.Nasal swab walk/bike-in
Christ Lutheran Church5356 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 6721911/16/208:30-11:30 a.m.Nasal swab walk/bike-in
Colwich Fire Department116 N. Third, Colwich, KS 6703011/19/208:30-11:30 a.m.Nasal swab walk/bike-in
Haysville Community Center130 E. 2nd St. S., Haysville, KS 6706011/23/20208:30-11:30 a.m.Nasal swab walk/bike-in
Derby Madison Park Pavilion512 E. Madison Ave., Derby, KS 6703711/24/208:30-11:30 a.m.Nasal swab walk/bike-in
Tabernacle Bible Church1817 N. Volutsia St., Wichita, KS 6721411/30/208:30-11:30 a.m.Nasal swab walk/bike-in
YMCA Farha Sport Center (indoor field)3405 S. Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 6721712/1/208:30-11:30 a.m.Nasal swab walk/bike-in
University United Methodist Church220 N. Yale, Wichita, KS 6722012/3/208:30-11:30 a.m.Nasal swab walk/bike-in
St. James Missionary Baptist Church1350 N. Ash, Wichita, KS 6721412/9/208:30-11:30 a.m.Nasal swab walk/bike-in

If you are unable to make the dates above, you can try one of the locations in and around Sedgwick County.

LOCATIONADDRESSPHONEREQUIREMENTSHOURS
Hart Pharmacy6217 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67208(316) 683-5621Appointment required
Referral not required
Tests limited to certain patients		M-F (9AM-6PM)
Sat (9AM-1PM)
Closed Sunday
Ascension Medical Group Via Christi Immediate Care on Murdock3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208(316) 274-8107Appointment required
Referral required
Testing for all patients		M-F (7:30AM-7:30PM)
Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center5500 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita, KS 67218(316) 685-2221Appointment required
Referral required
Tests limited to certain patients		Open 24 hours
The Little Clinic7707 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67206(316) 651-2500Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients		M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM) Sat (8:30AM-5PM) Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
South Parklane VA Clinic935 S Parklane, Wichita, KS 67218(316) 685-2221Appointment required
Referral required
Tests limited to certain patients		M-F (8AM-4:30PM)
Closed Saturday & Sunday
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing at Walgreens1555 S Broadway, Wichita, KS 67211(800) 925-4733Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
Drive-through		Sun-Fri (9AM-5PM)
MedExpress Urgent Care3006 S Seneca St, Wichita, KS 67217(316) 522-4635Appointment not required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients		M-Sun (8AM-8PM)
Curbside assistance provided. Please call upon arrival. Call 1-888-759-1868 to schedule a Virtual visit today.
The Little Clinic10515 W Central Ave, Wichita(316) 721-7385Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients		M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)
Sat (8:30AM-5PM)
Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
The Little Clinic4747 S Broadway St, Wichita, KS 67216(316) 529-3084Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients		M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)
Sat (8:30AM-5PM)
Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
Xpress Wellness Urgent Care231 S Andover Rd, Andover, KS 67002(316) 733-9355Appointment required
Referral required
Testing for all patients
Drive-through		M-Sat (8AM-8PM)
Sun (1-7PM)
To limit wait time please check-in online. Curbside assistance is provided. Please call upon arrival.
The Little Clinic225 E Cloud Ave, Andover, KS 67002(316) 554-2606Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients		M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)
Sat (8:30AM-5PM)
Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
MedExpress Urgent Care2001 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037(316) 788-1437Appointment not required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients		M-Sun (8AM-8PM)
The Little Clinic1624 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037(316) 554-2126Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients		M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)
Sat (8:30AM-5PM)
Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
Hutchinson Clinic Walk-in Care - Cheney103 N Main St, Cheney, KS 67025(316) 540-6190Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients		M-F (8AM-2PM)
Closed Saturday & Sunday
Instructions: COVID Helpline 620-669-2500
Newton Medical Center600 Medical Center Dr, Newton, KS 67114(316) 283-2700Appointment not required
Referral required
Tests limited to certain patients		Open 24 hours
Hesston Pharmacy101 S Main St, Hesston, KS 67062(620) 327-2211Appointment required
Referral not required
Tests limited to certain patients		M-F (9AM-6PM)
Saturday (9AM-12PM)
Sunday (Closed)
Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital720 W Central Ave, El Dorado, KS 67042(316) 321-3300Appointment required
Referral required
Testing for all patients
Drive-through		Open 24 hours
Hutchinson Clinic, PA2101 N Waldron St, Hutchinson, KS 67502(620) 669-2500Appointment required
Referral required
Testing for all patients		M-F (7:30AM-8PM)
Sat (8AM-4PM)
Sunday (Closed)
The Little Clinic10222 W 21st St, Wichita, KS 67205(316) 729-1537Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients		M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)
Sat (8:30AM-5PM)
Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
MedExpress Urgent Care1261 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS 67212(316) 773-2733Appointment not required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
Drive-through		M-Sun (8AM-8PM)
Hutchinson VA Clinic1625 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67502(888) 878-6881Appointment required
Referral required
Tests limited to certain patients		M-F (7:30AM-4PM)
Closed Saturday & Sunday
The Little Clinic3200 Plaza E Dr, Hutchinson, KS 67502(620) 860-1669Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients		M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)
Sat (8:30AM-5PM)
Sun (9:30AM-5PM)
GraceMed Health Clinic1150 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS(316) 866-2000Appointment required
Call for pre-screening
Testing for all patients		Allow for 30 minutes for check-in, paperwork and sample collection. Results available in 3-8 days.
McPherson Urgent Care823 M. Main St.
McPherson, KS		620-504-6241Testing for all patientsCOVID screening clinic hours
M-F (8AM-4PM)
Hunter Health Clinic527 N. Grove Wichita, KS(316) 262-2415Appointment requiredM-F (8AM-8PM)
HealthCore Clinic2707 E. 21st St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214		(316) 691-0249Appointment required
Call for pre-screening

