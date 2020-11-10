Where to get tested for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the number of COVID-19 cases grows in Sedgwick County, you may want to know where you can go to get tested. Sedgwick County has launched a number of mobile sites where anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms.

Priority is given to given to people with symptoms and those who are in the following priority asymptomatic groups: public works employees, people working in in-person classrooms of PreK to 12th-grade students, healthcare workers (including hospital, clinic, long-term care, hospice, and home health), first responders, law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, or people who work in residential living facilities.

Appointments are not required and there is no cost associated with the tests.

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME SAMPLING TYPE St. James Missionary Baptist Church 1350 N. Ash, Wichita, KS 67214 11/10/20 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nasal swab walk/bike-in YMCA Farha Sport Center (indoor field) 3405 S. Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67217 11/12/20 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Nasal swab walk/bike-in Christ Lutheran Church 5356 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 11/16/20 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nasal swab walk/bike-in Colwich Fire Department 116 N. Third, Colwich, KS 67030 11/19/20 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nasal swab walk/bike-in Haysville Community Center 130 E. 2nd St. S., Haysville, KS 67060 11/23/20 208:30-11:30 a.m. Nasal swab walk/bike-in Derby Madison Park Pavilion 512 E. Madison Ave., Derby, KS 67037 11/24/20 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nasal swab walk/bike-in Tabernacle Bible Church 1817 N. Volutsia St., Wichita, KS 67214 11/30/20 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nasal swab walk/bike-in YMCA Farha Sport Center (indoor field) 3405 S. Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67217 12/1/20 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nasal swab walk/bike-in University United Methodist Church 220 N. Yale, Wichita, KS 67220 12/3/20 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nasal swab walk/bike-in St. James Missionary Baptist Church 1350 N. Ash, Wichita, KS 67214 12/9/20 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nasal swab walk/bike-in

If you are unable to make the dates above, you can try one of the locations in and around Sedgwick County.

LOCATION ADDRESS PHONE REQUIREMENTS HOURS Hart Pharmacy 6217 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67208 (316) 683-5621 Appointment required

Referral not required

Tests limited to certain patients M-F (9AM-6PM)

Sat (9AM-1PM)

Closed Sunday Ascension Medical Group Via Christi Immediate Care on Murdock 3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 (316) 274-8107 Appointment required

Referral required

Testing for all patients M-F (7:30AM-7:30PM) Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center 5500 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita, KS 67218 (316) 685-2221 Appointment required

Referral required

Tests limited to certain patients Open 24 hours The Little Clinic 7707 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67206 (316) 651-2500 Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM) Sat (8:30AM-5PM) Sun (9:30AM-5PM) South Parklane VA Clinic 935 S Parklane, Wichita, KS 67218 (316) 685-2221 Appointment required

Referral required

Tests limited to certain patients M-F (8AM-4:30PM)

Closed Saturday & Sunday COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing at Walgreens 1555 S Broadway, Wichita, KS 67211 (800) 925-4733 Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Drive-through Sun-Fri (9AM-5PM) MedExpress Urgent Care 3006 S Seneca St, Wichita, KS 67217 (316) 522-4635 Appointment not required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients M-Sun (8AM-8PM)

Curbside assistance provided. Please call upon arrival. Call 1-888-759-1868 to schedule a Virtual visit today. The Little Clinic 10515 W Central Ave, Wichita (316) 721-7385 Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)

Sat (8:30AM-5PM)

Sun (9:30AM-5PM) The Little Clinic 4747 S Broadway St, Wichita, KS 67216 (316) 529-3084 Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)

Sat (8:30AM-5PM)

Sun (9:30AM-5PM) Xpress Wellness Urgent Care 231 S Andover Rd, Andover, KS 67002 (316) 733-9355 Appointment required

Referral required

Testing for all patients

Drive-through M-Sat (8AM-8PM)

Sun (1-7PM)

To limit wait time please check-in online. Curbside assistance is provided. Please call upon arrival. The Little Clinic 225 E Cloud Ave, Andover, KS 67002 (316) 554-2606 Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)

Sat (8:30AM-5PM)

Sun (9:30AM-5PM) MedExpress Urgent Care 2001 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037 (316) 788-1437 Appointment not required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients M-Sun (8AM-8PM) The Little Clinic 1624 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037 (316) 554-2126 Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)

Sat (8:30AM-5PM)

Sun (9:30AM-5PM) Hutchinson Clinic Walk-in Care - Cheney 103 N Main St, Cheney, KS 67025 (316) 540-6190 Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients M-F (8AM-2PM)

Closed Saturday & Sunday

Instructions: COVID Helpline 620-669-2500 Newton Medical Center 600 Medical Center Dr, Newton, KS 67114 (316) 283-2700 Appointment not required

Referral required

Tests limited to certain patients Open 24 hours Hesston Pharmacy 101 S Main St, Hesston, KS 67062 (620) 327-2211 Appointment required

Referral not required

Tests limited to certain patients M-F (9AM-6PM)

Saturday (9AM-12PM)

Sunday (Closed) Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital 720 W Central Ave, El Dorado, KS 67042 (316) 321-3300 Appointment required

Referral required

Testing for all patients

Drive-through Open 24 hours Hutchinson Clinic, PA 2101 N Waldron St, Hutchinson, KS 67502 (620) 669-2500 Appointment required

Referral required

Testing for all patients M-F (7:30AM-8PM)

Sat (8AM-4PM)

Sunday (Closed) The Little Clinic 10222 W 21st St, Wichita, KS 67205 (316) 729-1537 Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)

Sat (8:30AM-5PM)

Sun (9:30AM-5PM) The Little Clinic 7707 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67206 (316) 651-2500 Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)

Sat (8:30AM-5PM)

Sun (9:30AM-5PM) MedExpress Urgent Care 1261 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS 67212 (316) 773-2733 Appointment not required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Drive-through M-Sun (8AM-8PM) Hutchinson VA Clinic 1625 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67502 (888) 878-6881 Appointment required

Referral required

Tests limited to certain patients M-F (7:30AM-4PM)

Closed Saturday & Sunday The Little Clinic 3200 Plaza E Dr, Hutchinson, KS 67502 (620) 860-1669 Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients M-F (8:30AM-7:30PM)

Sat (8:30AM-5PM)

Sun (9:30AM-5PM) GraceMed Health Clinic 1150 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS (316) 866-2000 Appointment required

Call for pre-screening

Testing for all patients Allow for 30 minutes for check-in, paperwork and sample collection. Results available in 3-8 days. McPherson Urgent Care 823 M. Main St.

McPherson, KS 620-504-6241 Testing for all patients COVID screening clinic hours

M-F (8AM-4PM) Hunter Health Clinic 527 N. Grove Wichita, KS (316) 262-2415 Appointment required M-F (8AM-8PM) HealthCore Clinic 2707 E. 21st St. N.

Wichita, KS 67214 (316) 691-0249 Appointment required

Call for pre-screening

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.