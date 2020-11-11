Advertisement

1 dead after vehicle hits person in SE Wichita

courtesy: MGN Online
courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries after a vehicle hit a pedestrian tonight (Tuesday, Nov. 10) at Kellogg and Greenwich Road in southeast Wichita. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said the accident happened a little before 9 p.m.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather further information on what led up to the fatal collision.

