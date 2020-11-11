Advertisement

4You: Bob Dole named inaugural chair of Honor Flight’s Ambassadors Program

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Retired U.S. Senator, Kansas native and decorated World War II veteran and former presidential candidate Bob Dole has been named the first member and inaugural chair of the Honor Flight’s newly-formed Ambassadors Program.

The Honor Flight organization said its ambassadors “will be a collection of accomplished leaders, high-profile personalities, and patriotic celebrities who will generate greater awareness and support of the Honor Flight Network’s mission to send veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the national memorials built in their honor.”

“Senator Dole has long been Honor Flight’s biggest champion because he knows first-hand the life-changing experience of seeing our nation’s military memorials up-close in the company of fellow veterans,” said Meredith Rosenbeck, CEO of Honor Flight Network. “We are honored and grateful that the Senator is now going even further in his support, particularly when our mission has never been more urgent.”

Each year, the Honor Flight takes more than 20,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. at no cost to the veterans. The organization honors and arranges travel for veterans of three generations, going back to World War II.

“It’s certainly a privilege to chair the new Honor Flight Ambassadors Program. Since 2006, visiting with Honor Flight veterans at the World War II Memorial has been a real highlight for me,” said Dole. “The entire experience greeting and thanking these American heroes is a heartwarming one. I encourage anyone who isn’t familiar with Honor Flight to learn more about this incredible organization.”

