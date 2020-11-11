Advertisement

A Salute to Veterans: Events and photos

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The county will honor the men and women who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. While most events have been impacted by the pandemic, several local events are taking place whether distanced while in-person or virtually.

Ascension Via Christi Virtual Veterans Day Celebration: A Virtual Veterans Day Celebration via Facebook Live begins at 9 a.m. The program includes a flag-raising and speakers, including special remarks from Dr. Sheryl Beard, Ascension Medical Group Via Christi physician and a former Major in the U.S. Air Force. facebook.com/viachristihealth/live

Bucklin Veterans Day Parade: Begins at 10:30 a.m. on the south end of Main Street and proceeds to the north end of Main Street for a dedication

Chicken N Pickle Veterans Day Give Back for Kansas Honor Flight: At 11 a.m., the American Legion Riders will lead a flag dedication ceremony before raising the flag. The group will be traveling from the Regent Retirement Center, riding by to thank the veterans living at the facility, then making their way to Chicken N Pickle for the ceremony. Chicken N Pickle will also donate 10% of its sales on Wednesday back to Honor Flight.

KPTS 6th annual Veterans Coming Home Salute awards program: The annual banquet will re-air at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and 1 p.m. Nov. 15. The program will also post soon here, https://www.kpts.org/community/veterans-coming-home/

Wichita Veterans Day Program: This year’s program will be in conjunction with the National Salute to Veterans which is timed to match the program at Arlington Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknowns. The program will begin at 10:55 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Club Blu in Wichita
Sedgwick County approves enforcement for new health order, limits hours for bars, restaurants, sports spectators
Mar 6, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a 5A Sub-State matchup between Kapaun and...
Athletic Director for Kapaun Mt. Carmel placed on temporary leave
For now, remote learning continues for Wichita middle schoolers, high schoolers
Speed limit sign
City to hear proposal to lower speed limits in parts of Wichita
In this image provided by Public Health Emergency, a department of Health and Human Services,...
Kansas native to serve on Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for missing Salina man
Silver Alert issued for missing Salina man
1 Million Cups is a weekly event that gives entrepreneurs the chance to share their story of...
Veterans Day freebies & discounts
Sedgwick County Courthouse
Looking into what new Sedgwick County public health order means for residents, business owners
Gregg Marshall
Wichita State expected to part ways with Gregg Marshall