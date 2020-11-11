A Salute to Veterans: Events and photos

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The county will honor the men and women who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. While most events have been impacted by the pandemic, several local events are taking place whether distanced while in-person or virtually.

Ascension Via Christi Virtual Veterans Day Celebration: A Virtual Veterans Day Celebration via Facebook Live begins at 9 a.m. The program includes a flag-raising and speakers, including special remarks from Dr. Sheryl Beard, Ascension Medical Group Via Christi physician and a former Major in the U.S. Air Force. facebook.com/viachristihealth/live

Bucklin Veterans Day Parade: Begins at 10:30 a.m. on the south end of Main Street and proceeds to the north end of Main Street for a dedication

Chicken N Pickle Veterans Day Give Back for Kansas Honor Flight: At 11 a.m., the American Legion Riders will lead a flag dedication ceremony before raising the flag. The group will be traveling from the Regent Retirement Center, riding by to thank the veterans living at the facility, then making their way to Chicken N Pickle for the ceremony. Chicken N Pickle will also donate 10% of its sales on Wednesday back to Honor Flight.

KPTS 6th annual Veterans Coming Home Salute awards program: The annual banquet will re-air at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and 1 p.m. Nov. 15. The program will also post soon here, https://www.kpts.org/community/veterans-coming-home/

Wichita Veterans Day Program: This year’s program will be in conjunction with the National Salute to Veterans which is timed to match the program at Arlington Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknowns. The program will begin at 10:55 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

