Another cold front arriving Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front will push across Kansas Thursday, increasing the north wind but not changing temperatures by very much.

Skies will be mostly clear heading into Thursday and lows will mainly be in the 20s. Look for plenty of afternoon sunshine and highs reaching the low to mid 50s. It could be a little cooler up near the Nebraska state line. North winds may gust to 30 mph.

Clouds roll in on Friday with a fast moving storm system tracking through the Plains. Chances for rain showers will be southeast of the Turnpike into Friday evening. Look for highs to stay in the 50s, but warm into the 60s and 70s by Saturday afternoon.

Next week looks unseasonably warm with no threat of any rain.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. SE 5-10. Low: 30

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. S/N 10-20; gusty. High: 59.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear. N/NE 5-10. Low: 24.

Fri: High: 51 Turning cloudy; few showers southeast of the Turnpike.

Sat: High: 73 Low: 46 Decreasing clouds; windy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 38 Sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 27 Sunny.

Tue: High: 68 Low: 32 Sunny.

Wed: High: 74 Low: 44 Sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.