Campaign launches to connect laid off workers with local opportunities

Get Trained. Get Paid. Campaign
Get Trained. Get Paid. Campaign(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The ‘Get Trained Get Paid’ campaign aims to connect laid off workers to local opportunities.

Those opportunities include funding for training programs, connection to local jobs in growing industries, and other career services.

Several local organizations have collaborated to launch this campaign in an effort to keep people in the Wichita region.

The organizations include the City of Wichita, Greater Wichita Partnership, Sedgwick County, and Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas.

KWCH is also a partner in this initiative.

The Building You Week 2 story explains one of those opportunities.

To learn more about the campaign, click here, or call the Wichita Workforce Center at 316-771-6785.

