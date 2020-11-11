Advertisement

Chilly temps continue

Chilly weather continues
Chilly weather continues(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to stay chilly over the next few days ahead of our next chance for rain.

Today, highs will reach the low to mid-50s in the west and the mid to upper 50s for central Kansas. The wind will be mild today, around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, we’ll start the day in the 20s and 30s and we’ll warm into the 40s and 50s in the afternoon. We’ll stay sunny, but the wind will pick up, especially in western Kansas. We could get gusts around 20-30 mph.

Highs will stay chilly on Friday, only reaching the low 50s across the state. We’ll have the chance for rain and a few storms Friday night in central and eastern Kansas. This will end Saturday morning.

We’ll get warmer for the weekend, with highs returning to the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SE/NW 5-10. High: 57.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 32.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 32 Overnight showers/storms.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 44 Morning showers then mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 42 Sunny.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 33 Sunny.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 38 Sunny.

