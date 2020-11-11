Goddard mom struggles to find testing after daughter positive for COVID-19

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - As the number of COVID-19 cases spikes in Sedgwick County, the demand to get tested is also rising. Eyewitness News on Tuesday (Nov. 10) spoke with a Goddard woman named Leslie who said she started developing COVID-19 symptoms last Friday, but the earliest she could get a test is this coming Friday (Nov. 13).

Leslie said her 16-year-old daughter developed COVID-19 symptoms last Tuesday and was able to get a test the next day after her doctor referred her to AMS Testing Lab.

“It took five days for her results, we got it on Monday,” Leslie said. “But we knew she had it because the symptoms were changing. Then I got sick, and I definitely feel this is not a normal cold and flu. You can tell.”

Leslie said she is struggling to get tested as many appointments are booked and many walk-up or dive-in locations have long lines. While she’s sure she has COVID-19, Leslie said she still wants to get tested to contribute to Sedgwick County’s data so that health officials have accurate numbers to look at while making decisions.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the number of calls from people needing tests increased dramatically this week. She said people who need to take a COVID-19 test should try to be patient.

“Right now, if you have a physician and you can’t get in with them, or they’re not providing the testing, call the 660-1022 number and be patient, because of the volume of calls. I know it’s hard to be patient during this craziness,” Byrne said.

Byrne said it could take a day or two before someone needing to get tested for COVID-19 hears back from the health department. She said this time of year, you should also get tested for the flu. The health department will be conducting more COVID-19 testing, and in the very near future flu testing as well.

