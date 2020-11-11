Advertisement

Goddard mom struggles to find testing after daughter positive for COVID-19

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - As the number of COVID-19 cases spikes in Sedgwick County, the demand to get tested is also rising. Eyewitness News on Tuesday (Nov. 10) spoke with a Goddard woman named Leslie who said she started developing COVID-19 symptoms last Friday, but the earliest she could get a test is this coming Friday (Nov. 13).

Leslie said her 16-year-old daughter developed COVID-19 symptoms last Tuesday and was able to get a test the next day after her doctor referred her to AMS Testing Lab.

“It took five days for her results, we got it on Monday,” Leslie said. “But we knew she had it because the symptoms were changing. Then I got sick, and I definitely feel this is not a normal cold and flu. You can tell.”

Leslie said she is struggling to get tested as many appointments are booked and many walk-up or dive-in locations have long lines. While she’s sure she has COVID-19, Leslie said she still wants to get tested to contribute to Sedgwick County’s data so that health officials have accurate numbers to look at while making decisions.

Places to get tested for COVID-19

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the number of calls from people needing tests increased dramatically this week. She said people who need to take a COVID-19 test should try to be patient.

“Right now, if you have a physician and you can’t get in with them, or they’re not providing the testing, call the 660-1022 number and be patient, because of the volume of calls. I know it’s hard to be patient during this craziness,” Byrne said.

Byrne said it could take a day or two before someone needing to get tested for COVID-19 hears back from the health department. She said this time of year, you should also get tested for the flu. The health department will be conducting more COVID-19 testing, and in the very near future flu testing as well.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mar 6, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a 5A Sub-State matchup between Kapaun and...
Athletic Director for Kapaun Mt. Carmel placed on temporary leave
For now, remote learning continues for Wichita middle schoolers, high schoolers
Club Blu in Wichita
Sedgwick County approves enforcement for new health order, limits hours for bars, restaurants, sports spectators
In this image provided by Public Health Emergency, a department of Health and Human Services,...
Kansas native to serve on Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

Sedgwick County restrictions
Sedgwick County increases COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise
Gregg Marshall
Report: Investigation in Gregg Marshall nears conclusion
COVID-19 testing
Testing locations fill up as COVID-19 cases rise in Sedgwick County
McPherson Center for Health Physician's Assistant Erica Selzer discusses community spread of...
Health professionals struggle to keep up with COVID-19 spike in McPherson County