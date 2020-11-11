Health professionals struggle to keep up with COVID-19 spike in McPherson County

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - McPherson’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases has overwhelmed contact tracing for healthcare workers. McPherson County’s COVID-19 data shows that in an approximate two-week window from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1, the county reported 184 news positive cases out of 575 tests. This put the county at a positive test rate of 32 percent. That’s a jump of nearly 27 percent from a month prior to when the positive test rate for McPherson County was at 5.32 percent (21 positive cases out of 394 tests). The numbers make it difficult for health professionals to keep ahead.

“We have a very good health department, but when we are posting 70 positives every time we report, it’s very understandable that they are getting overwhelmed,” McPherson Center for Health Physician’s Assistant Erica Selzer said.

She said it’s become more difficult for healthcare workers to pinpoint who has been in close contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The added difficulty comes because people are not answering their phones.

“Some people reached out to me and say, ‘I got this weird call that said KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment), but I didn’t answer it, it seemed like a scam,'" Selzer said. “KDHE has stepped up graciously to help our community, and please answer the phone when they do call you.”

Selzer said contact tracing is a crucial step in preventing more positive COVID-19 cases.

“Our main concern is that people are going without being notified that they’ve been a possible exposure,” she said. “They could be asymptomatic and still be going out to a friend’s house, or work, or school.”

McPherson resident Rick Leicht said he understands why some may be hesitant to pick up the phone when the KDHE calls but also sees the importance of answering the state health department’s questions.

“I think this day and age, (it’s) just a little (of) people wanting privacy and not wanting the government too involved or snooping in their business, but on the other hand, I can see the advantages of it for trying to stop a pandemic,” Leicht said.

With holidays coming up, Selzer also said it’s important to remember to avoid mass gatherings. This includes large family gatherings. She recommends getting together as a family virtually to try to avoid spreading the virus further.

