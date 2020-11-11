Kansas adds over 5,000 COVID-19 cases since Monday, monthly percent positive rate climbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Kansas as the state reported 5,672 new cases since Monday. Earlier this week, the state passed 100,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state’s monthly percent positive rate is also steadily climbing and is now at 20.1%.

34 new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,215 since the beginning of the pandemic. 114 new hospitalizations were also reported.

Every Wednesday, the state releases locations of COVID-19 clusters across the state.

In Wichita, Wesley Hospital was named as an active cluster with seven cases.

Two schools in Sedgwick County were named as cluster sites. Derby High School had seven active cases, but has been on the list since the state began naming locations of clusters.

Maize Elementary has nine active COVID-19 cases. The Maize School District will move to remote learning next week.

