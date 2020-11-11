Advertisement

Kansas adds over 5,000 COVID-19 cases since Monday, monthly percent positive rate climbing

(MGN)
(MGN)(WIBW)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Kansas as the state reported 5,672 new cases since Monday. Earlier this week, the state passed 100,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state’s monthly percent positive rate is also steadily climbing and is now at 20.1%.

34 new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,215 since the beginning of the pandemic. 114 new hospitalizations were also reported.

Every Wednesday, the state releases locations of COVID-19 clusters across the state.

In Wichita, Wesley Hospital was named as an active cluster with seven cases.

Two schools in Sedgwick County were named as cluster sites. Derby High School had seven active cases, but has been on the list since the state began naming locations of clusters.

Maize Elementary has nine active COVID-19 cases. The Maize School District will move to remote learning next week.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Club Blu in Wichita
Sedgwick County approves enforcement for new health order, limits hours for bars, restaurants, sports spectators
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Reports: Wichita State, Gregg Marshall expected to part ways by end of week
A 21-year-old man died from his injuries in a Nov. 9 shooting on North Ridgewood Street in...
Man dies from injuries in E. Wichita shooting
A woman died after a vehicle hit her Tuesday night (Nov. 10, 2020) at Kellogg and Greenwich in...
Woman hit by vehicle, killed in SE Wichita
Mar 6, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a 5A Sub-State matchup between Kapaun and...
Athletic Director for Kapaun Mt. Carmel placed on temporary leave

Latest News

Wichita State University
Wichita State postpones fall graduation ceremony
Chilly weather continues
Chilly temps continue
Eyewitness News KWCH
Silver Alert canceled, Salina man found safe
Veterans Day is Wednesday. Many places are welcoming veterans with open arms and with major...
A Salute to Veterans: Events and photos