Precautions crucial part of Thanksgiving preparation, health experts explain

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that Thanksgiving celebrations this year stick to immediate family gatherings with virtual visits to extended family. While the threat from COVID-19 justifies the recommendation from a medical standpoint, the call to see grandparents, aunts, and uncles through a screen doesn’t sit well with everyone. Knowing the reality that extended families will carry on with plans to meet in-person, doctors emphasize precautions ahead of the gathering to help decrease the chances of a COVID-19 spike following the holiday.

To begin, those still planning a face-to-face Thanksgiving celebration with extended family should quarantine as much as possible before the holiday.

“I think it’s difficult to avoid work and other places you have to go, but I think, you know, to avoid spreading the virus to loved ones over the holidays, I think we really need to be diligent over the next couple weeks to avoid catching the virus,” Salina Regional Health Center Medical Director Dr. Sean Herrington said.

Herrington said gathering outside or indoors with the windows open can also lower the risk of spreading the virus. Some people who spoke with Eyewitness News Wednesday (Nov. 11) are already planning for their holiday season to look different.

“My Thanksgiving plan really is not gonna be like usual. It’s gonna be a small gathering, just me and my daughter and one sister and her daughter,” Salina resident Hilda Ramirez said.

Fellow Salina resident Joe Seed said he and his wife are being more cautious due in part to their vulnerable ages.

“It’s just gonna be my daughter and her husband and my wife and I for Thanksgiving,” he said.

Even with the smaller gatherings, Dr. Herrington advises another unpopular but necessary precaution: avoid hugging and kissing loved ones during the holidays this year. While though, he says this is crucial in helping to slow the spread and trying to avoid another post-holiday spike.

And as has been the case for most of the pandemic, doctors recommend social distancing and wearing masks as much as possible.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.