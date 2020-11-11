Advertisement

Reports: Wichita State, Gregg Marshall expected to part ways by end of week

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a third-round game against Kentucky of the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 23, 2014, in St. Louis. Kentucky won 78-76. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Wichita, Kan. (KWCH) CBS Sports is among national outlets reporting that Wichita State University and Shocker head men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall will be parting ways, likely this week.

Last month, Wichita State confirmed an independent investigation being conducted about allegations within its Men’s Basketball program. The reports about Marshall expected to leave Wichita State follows the reported conclusion to that investigation.

Marshall denied allegations of verbal and physical abuse against players and a former assistant coach at Wichita State, as well as at Winthrop, where he coached for nine seasons prior to starting at WSU.

“I simply state unequivocally that I have never physically struck a player or colleague. Allegations claiming otherwise are false,” Marshall said in a mid-October statement released after the first wave of allegations. You can re-read that full statement here: Marshall denies abuse allegations at Wichita State.

