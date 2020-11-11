Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Salina man

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:51 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Salina man.

The whereabouts of 68-year-old Knute Willison are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Willison has been missing since Nov. 4. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a camo jacket, jeans, and a gold, square pinky ring. Willison is possibly driving a silver Saturn Aura with Kansas Tag 936KVN. The vehicle was last seen on Nov. 5, traveling east on I-70 near Junction City.

He is a white male, 6 ft. tall, and weighing approximately 235 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Willison suffers from schizophrenia and dementia. He does not have his medication.

If you locate Willison, or have information about his whereabouts, please immediately contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

