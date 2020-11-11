‘They Also Ran’ gallery to soon add new face to collection

NORTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A gallery in Norton, Kan. spotlights all of the presidential candidates that ran to be the next President of the United States but ended up falling short. It’s called the ‘They Also Ran’ Gallery.

From the outside, the building may look like a normal bank, but inside, you will see the photos and biographies of 61 American presidential candidates who didn’t make it to the White House. The gallery has been around since 1965. Curator LeeAnn Shearer says some of her favorite challengers who lost aren’t just Republican or Democrat. That’s also while you’ll find 61.

“We have Bull Moose, we have Dixiecrat, Progressives and Socialist candidates in here,” Shearer said.

Even a famous Kansan is among the candidates. Robert J. Dole also visited the gallery.

“How do you tell.... ‘Hey... hey Bob, you’re in our hall of challengers.' It’s not really a compliment.” She said. “But to have almost achieved the highest pinnacle in the country is still pretty amazing.”

Shearer is planning to unveil President Donald Trump’s photo next to 2016′s runner up, Hillary Clinton, on Inauguration Day (Jan. 20).

“At that point, I will go and get his image and then write a biography to place with it," She said.

In the past, the gallery has allowed people to watch the unveiling on Inauguration Day, but due to COVID-19, the gallery is considering making the event virtual.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.