Veterans Day freebies & discounts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving the United States, several businesses are offering special deals discounts for veterans and active-duty military members. Some but not all require that you show your military ID.

7-Eleven: Veterans with a Veterans Advantage account can link their account to the convenience store chain’s 7Rewards loyalty program to get special offers including a free cup of coffee for Veterans Day. Learn more at www.7-eleven.com.

Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu but offers can vary.

Bikers Edge Powersports: 15% all in stock tires! Offer available to all veterans and active duty personnel.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal up to $14.95 and a free beverage.

Bonefish Grill: Ongoing 10% discount daily.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

Buffalo Wings & Rings: 3 free tenders with choice of sauce and a non-alcoholic beverage (milkshakes & specialty drinks not included) Ranch or Bleu Cheese included. Dine-In Only.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid ID through Wednesday. The chain also has an ongoing 10% discount for active and retired service members.

Casey’s General Store: Free coffee.

Charlies Car Wash: Free car wash for veterans and active duty military from Wednesday, November 11 through Friday, November 13. Car wash hours are 7:00 am to 8:00 pm on these days. To receive the free wash, veterans and military personnel need only tell the service attendant that they are a veteran or in current military service.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

De’Ville’s Barber Shop and Shaving Parlor: FREE haircuts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dunkin': Free doughnut of your choice.

Fazoli’s: Free Spaghetti with meat or marinara to military service members on Veterans Day with your US Military ID, discharge card, or uniform. *Reward members can receive BOGO Spaghetti with Meat or Marinara through the Fazoli’s app on Nov. 11.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free combo meal cards for veterans and active-duty military who visit a Freddy’s location on Wednesday. The cards are good through Nov. 30.

Golden Corral: Through Nov. 30, Golden Corral is handing out free meal and beverage cards to all active-duty military and veterans. The cards can be used once through May 31 for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday.

Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans will be granted free access to national parks, national wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior starting on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) this year and every day onward.

Great Clips: Free haircut Wednesday for veterans and active duty or pick up a free haircut card. Non-veterans who get a haircut on Wednesday will receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Jordan Chiropractic Clinic: Celebrating veterans with free food, drinks and giveaways!

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee.

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Free meal between 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday from the American Roadhouse menu.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and Coke product Wednesday. Also, the chain has daily heroes discount offering 10% off entire checks to all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID.

Qdoba: 50% off any entree Wednesday.

QuikTrip: Free self-serve coffee or fountain drink

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin: This deal starts the day after Veterans Day. From Thursday through Nov. 30, veterans and active military who are current Red Robin Royalty members can get a free tavern burger served with bottomless fries.

Scooter’s Coffee: Free drink in any size.

Scuttlebutts Coffee (1125 N. Main, Hutchinson): Free drink for veterans and a guest from 8-10 a.m.

Sedgwick County Zoo: Free admission for Veterans and Active Military Personnel and their families in honor of Veterans Day. Advance tickets not required. Please show valid military identification at admission.

Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie of choice.

Sport Clips: Free haircut Wednesday. Search for participating stores and hours at www.sportclips.com.

Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, active service members and their spouses Wednesday.

Taco John’s: Free small beef #1 Combo Meal. Military personnel can redeem the offer in the Taco John’s app by entering the promo code VETERAN under the “More” tab.

Torchy’s Tacos: Free taco and non-alcoholic beverage from a special Veterans Day menu.

Twin Peaks: Free meal from a special menu at corporate locations Wednesday.

Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo with valid military ID from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Hours can vary by location. Service members enrolled in the Veterans Advantage program can get a free breakfast sandwich with any breakfast purchase from Wednesday through Dec. 31.

