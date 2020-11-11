Advertisement

WATCH: Doctors on frontline in fight against COVID-19 give perspective from Wichita hospitals

Hospitals and COVID
Hospitals and COVID(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Restrictions with a new public health order in Sedgwick County come as the county sees its highest percentage of positive test rates since the COVID-19 pandemic began about eight months ago.

With that, Wichita hospitals have reached critical levels for COVID-19 patients. To gain perspective on what two of the city’s main hospitals are dealing with, Michael Schwanke spoke with two doctors who are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Margaret Hagan is an infectious disease specialist with Ascension Via Christi. Dr. Chloe Steinhouer is a pulmonologist with Wesley Medical Center. Split into two parts in the clips below, you can catch the full interview with the doctors about what they’re seeing on the hospital floors

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Club Blu in Wichita
Sedgwick County approves enforcement for new health order, limits hours for bars, restaurants, sports spectators
Mar 6, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a 5A Sub-State matchup between Kapaun and...
Athletic Director for Kapaun Mt. Carmel placed on temporary leave
For now, remote learning continues for Wichita middle schoolers, high schoolers
In this image provided by Public Health Emergency, a department of Health and Human Services,...
Kansas native to serve on Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board
Speed limit sign
City to hear proposal to lower speed limits in parts of Wichita

Latest News

Drs. at Ascension Via Christi and Wesley MC
Part 2: Doctors on frontline against COVID-19 discuss 'critical status' at Wichita hospitals
School lockers
Derby middle, high schoolers move to remote learning amid COVID-19 spike
McPherson
McPherson contact tracers overwhelmed by rise in COVID-19 cases
The 'They Also Ran' gallery in Norton, Kansas features presidential candidates who didn't win.
‘They Also Ran’ gallery to soon add new face to collection