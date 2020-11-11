Advertisement

Wichita State postpones fall graduation ceremony

Wichita State University
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State has postponed its commencement ceremony for fall 2020 graduates due to COVID-19 in Sedgwick County, according to an announcement.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Nov. 22.

“This difficult decision was made after much deliberation and upon consultation with the Sedgwick County Health Department,” the announcement read.

The university did not provide an alternative date and said once it is safe for large gatherings, an alternate plan would be announced.

