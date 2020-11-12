4You: Local veterans honored with events including ‘Breakfast for the Brave’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, a day that brought people across the country together to honor men and women who have served their country. Today in the U.S., there are approximately 19.5 million veterans.

To honor local heroes, Wichita JROTC students on Wednesday held a series of events at the hangar for “Doc” a restored B-29 Superfortress. Students had an opportunity to ask questions about the history “Doc” honors and to learn how JROTC has helped cadets.

Wednesday morning, Amedisys Hospice Care in Wichita hosted drive-through breakfast events at various VFW posts. Veterans received breakfast sandwiches, pastries, coffee and juice as a ‘thank you’ for their service.

