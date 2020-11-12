Advertisement

Barton County reports 100 new COVID-19 cases in 2 days

COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Barton County reported an excess of 100 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days on Thursday.

The county said the large increase requires 4 to 5 hours of contract tracing and the health department “does not have the resources to contact trace every case on the day it is received.” Two full-time nurses and two contract part-time nurses were added to assist during the pandemic, as well as volunteers from other county departments.

If you were tested by the health department, someone from Barton County will notify you with the results. If you were tested at another facility, that facility should notify you of your test results.

“Regardless of who contacts you, any individual that has received a positive COVID-19 test result should remain in isolation for 10 days or 72 hours without a fever, whichever is longer, after the onset of symptoms. It is recommended that close contacts of the positive case, including affected household members, quarantine immediately. Isolation and recommended quarantine orders will continue to be generated and delivered as timely as possible,” said the county.

