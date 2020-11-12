Advertisement

Chilly Friday ahead

By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that clouds will take over on Friday, but rain chances are slim. A few showers may clip areas along and southeast of the Turnpike, but they are expected to be very light.

Look for a cold start to the day with low temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will steadily increase throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. The wind will return to the south later in the day and turn gusty across western Kansas.

Stronger winds return statewide Friday night and Saturday. We will see a big temperature jump Saturday with highs in the 60s and 70s. However, it doesn’t last long because another cold front swings through Saturday evening, cooling temperatures down for the end of the weekend. There won’t be any rain over the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. N/NE 5-10. Low: 25

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. SE/S 5-15. High: 50.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy; few showers. S 10-20; gusty. Low: 45.

Sat: High: 74 Decreasing clouds and windy.

Sun: High: 56 Low: 35 Sunny to mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 30 Sunny.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 38 Sunny.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 44 Sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 49 Mostly sunny and windy.

