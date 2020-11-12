Advertisement

Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Costco customers will no longer be able to go into the company’s stores without a face covering even if they claim a medical condition.

CEO Craig Jelinek announced Tuesday the company will now require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or a face shield inside the wholesale stores.

Costco’s previous mask policy allowed for medical exemptions, but Jelinek said the revised policy is in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Jelinek said. “Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

Jelinek said those who have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing masks should wear a face shield instead.

Children under 2 years old are exempt from the policy.

Costco provides special operating hours for people 60 and over. Those times vary by location.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Wichita State yet to formally respond to report it’s parting ways with Gregg Marshall
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Club Blu in Wichita
Sedgwick County approves enforcement for new health order, limits hours for bars, restaurants, sports spectators
A woman died after a vehicle hit her Tuesday night (Nov. 10, 2020) at Kellogg and Greenwich in...
Woman hit by vehicle, killed in SE Wichita
The accident happened at 3rd and West after midnight.
Person seriously injured after car runs into building, catches fire

Latest News

This combination of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County...
Prosecutors read racist messages by suspect in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
At least 31 campers were rescued from flooding at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground in North...
Three dead, two missing and 31 rescued from floodwaters at N.C. campground
Tropical Storm Eta previously made landfall late Sunday in the Florida Keys, but the heavily...
Eta soaks Florida, races to Atlantic off Georgia, Carolinas
143 people rescued from charter school during Charlotte flooding
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores