Derby driver’s license office closed due to suspected COVID-19 case

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Revenue announced that the Derby Driver’s License office will close due to a suspected case of COVID-19.

The office plans on reopening on Nov. 20. The Wichita West location that also closed recently due to COVID-19 plans on reopening the same day.

The Wichita Twin Lakes office has also reopened and the Andover is also open, according to a release.

