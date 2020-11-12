Advertisement

Derby driver’s license office closed due to suspected COVID-19 case

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Revenue announced that the Derby Driver’s License office will close due to a suspected case of COVID-19.

The office plans on reopening on Nov. 20. The Wichita West location that also closed recently due to COVID-19 plans on reopening the same day.

The Wichita Twin Lakes office has also reopened and the Andover is also open, according to a release.

