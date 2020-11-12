Advertisement

DIW: Silicone dishwashing gloves

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dirty pots and pans can be a pain, but high-tech silicone dishwashing gloves you can buy for $10 promise to make the cleaning process easier. The gloves also are designed to allow you to handle hot items fresh out of the oven.

Do the gloves work as well as advertised? Eyewitness News enlisted the help of Shauna Yelverton to put them to the test.

