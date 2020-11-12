Garden City requires masks, Finney County won’t

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Garden City Commission passed an ordinance on Wednesday to require face coverings within the city limits, but once in the county, masks won’t be required.

Finney County Commission Chairman Duane Drees released a statement on Thursday saying that the county commission supports Garden City’s decision but has “no plans at this time to consider any additional ordinances to this effect.”

“We as County Commissioners understand first hand the potential dilemma this may bring within our community. We also firmly believe and have frequently stated, that the best government is the closest government to the people. Local governing bodies have the most knowledge and insight as to what their constituents want and need. With the growing evidence of the increased impact the virus has had on our residents, health care workers, first responders, and hospital, local government officials are being asked to do something. As the population of Garden City comprises over 72% of the total population in Finney County, it is appropriate and reasonable for the City of Garden City Commission to consider the required use of face coverings within the City of Garden City. "

Drees said Finney County will continue to “encourage and support all health and safety measures necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19." The latest update on the Finney County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard shows a 43% positivity rate for testing from October 26-30. That’s a 2% increase from the previous week and the second-highest weekly positive percentage rate for the county since May 3.

