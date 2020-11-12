Advertisement

Garden City requires masks, Finney County won’t

Garden City
Garden City(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Garden City Commission passed an ordinance on Wednesday to require face coverings within the city limits, but once in the county, masks won’t be required.

Finney County Commission Chairman Duane Drees released a statement on Thursday saying that the county commission supports Garden City’s decision but has “no plans at this time to consider any additional ordinances to this effect.”

“We as County Commissioners understand first hand the potential dilemma this may bring within our community. We also firmly believe and have frequently stated, that the best government is the closest government to the people. Local governing bodies have the most knowledge and insight as to what their constituents want and need. With the growing evidence of the increased impact the virus has had on our residents, health care workers, first responders, and hospital, local government officials are being asked to do something. As the population of Garden City comprises over 72% of the total population in Finney County, it is appropriate and reasonable for the City of Garden City Commission to consider the required use of face coverings within the City of Garden City. "

Drees said Finney County will continue to “encourage and support all health and safety measures necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19." The latest update on the Finney County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard shows a 43% positivity rate for testing from October 26-30. That’s a 2% increase from the previous week and the second-highest weekly positive percentage rate for the county since May 3.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Wichita State yet to formally respond to report it’s parting ways with Gregg Marshall
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Club Blu in Wichita
Sedgwick County approves enforcement for new health order, limits hours for bars, restaurants, sports spectators
A woman died after a vehicle hit her Tuesday night (Nov. 10, 2020) at Kellogg and Greenwich in...
Woman hit by vehicle, killed in SE Wichita
A 21-year-old man died from his injuries in a Nov. 9 shooting on North Ridgewood Street in...
Police arrest 18-year-old in E. Wichita deadly shooting

Latest News

Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
Sturgiss Banker, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran and former police officer, died from COVID-19...
‘He had a great heart’: 91-year-old Korean War veteran dies of COVID-19
Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas
Hutchinson Regional reduces visitation as Reno County reaches critical level for COVID-19
FILE - In this May 21, 2020 file photo, a man walks past signs displayed at a store closing due...
709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates