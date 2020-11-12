Advertisement

Health departments across KS overwhelmed with demand for COVID-19 testing

The Butler County Health Department is among many challenged to meet the public demand for COVID-19 testing, as well as to handle a surge in positive cases.(KWCH)
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Health departments across Kansas are being overwhelmed with the demand for COVID-19 testing, as well as with positive cases. Currently, the Butler County Health Department reports seeing at least 50 positive cases per day. This has led to a limit on the amount of daily testing the department can provide right now.

Fielding phone call after phone call, healthcare workers in Butler County are doing what they can to keep up with the needs of the community.

“We were receiving five (positive COVID-19 cases) a day, 10 positives a day. And we’re now getting 50 or more positives a day,” Butler County Health Director Jamie Downs said. And that’s a lot for my minimal staff."

Downs said the COVID-19-related demands make it difficult for the Butler County Health Department to balance all of the services it offers.

“My main concern right now is investigating the COVID cases as well as providing immunizations so we don’t have another outbreak of another disease,” she said.

Downs said normally, the health department does about 60 COVID-19 tests per week. But Tuesday alone brought about 80 requests for testing.

“We probably had 80 calls and only had supplies to do 60,” Downs said.

She said it’s disappointing to see people not wearing masks and not following guidelines continually pushed by medical experts.

“I feel that either they don’t think that this is a big deal, or that they don’t care," Downs said. “And that really breaks my heart because we’re a community and we need to look out for everyone and not just ourselves.”

Some in the community wonder what it will take to get everyone on board with taking the virus seriously.

“Until they’re really affected, like any other disease, unless you’ve had firsthand experience, you don’t really understand it,” Butler County resident Sharon Hendricks said. “I wear a mask to protect you, because I care about you, because I respect you. And I would just request that you do the same for me. Respect me, care for me, protect me.”

