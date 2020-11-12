Advertisement

Highs will be up and down and some could get rain in the next few days

Rain chances return to Kansas
Rain chances return to Kansas
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Nov. 12, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our high temps will be up and down over the next few days and we’ll have a chance for rain for part of the state Friday evening.

Today, highs will reach the 40s and 50s. It will be sunny with the wind gusting around 25-30 mph.

A cold front will move through the state this evening, from the north. We won’t get a chance for rain with this front, but it will get cooler behind it tomorrow. We’ll start Friday morning with lows in the 20s and highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s in the afternoon.

By Friday evening, showers and a few storms will be possible. Most of this will stay in southeastern Kansas, but a few of these showers could clip south central Kansas, including Wichita. Any chance for rain will end overnight.

We’ll get much warmer Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will be mostly sunny and the wind will be gusty. Another cold front will move in on Saturday, this time from the west. It will move all the way through the state by Sunday morning, dropping our highs back into the upper 50s on Sunday afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: E/N 10-20g. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 10-20g. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 49.

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 45.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 40 Sunny.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 33 Sunny.

Tue: High: 61 Low: 37 Sunny.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 43 Sunny.

