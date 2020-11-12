Hutchinson Regional reduces visitation as Reno County reaches critical level for COVID-19

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced Thursday that COVID-19 had reached a critical level in Reno County. The hospital said early this week, more than two-thirds of the patients in the hospital were COVID-19 positive patients.

On average, the hospital said it has between 35 to more than 40 per day COVID-19 patients per day. A third COVID unit has been created, and daily elective procedures have been reduced so staff can be reassigned to help throughout the hospital.

“In early November, a group of local medical professionals warned of the severity of what our community is facing. Since then numbers have continued to climb with no sign of decreasing,” said the hospital in a release.

Because of the high numbers of COVID patients, the hospital said it’s visitation policy has been changed, effective immediately.

No Visitors are allowed for COVID positive patients. This includes patients admitted to ICU, and the 4400 and 3300 Medical COVID units. Family members are welcome to call and video chat or talk as patient conditions allow. The hospital requests that one designated family member call and receive updates about the patient. This helps the hospital provide consistent updates and information regarding the patient’s condition.

Labor and Delivery will allow 1 Support Person to accompany all delivering patients.

Pediatric patients can have Both Parents in the room, whether the child is being treated in the ED or on the Pediatric Unit.

Telemetry and the 5100 Medical/Surgical unit and 4100 Inpatient Rehab can have One Visitor Per Day. This assigned visitor can no longer be changed out throughout the day.

ED is only allowing visitors on a Case-by-Case basis. Common exceptions could be for someone in critical condition or a pediatric patient. The ED will work diligently to communicate updates and the plan of care with the family. When the patient is brought in, family can leave one contact number with the screening table outside ED. This number will be used to contact family for updates or get additional information as needed.

No Visitors allowed on Behavioral Health

For Outpatient Appointments like Physician office visits, Wound Care, Radiology, or Therapy, patients may bring 1 visitor if needed for care or support.

End of life care will have exceptions so family can be with the patient through that difficult time.

No one under 18 will be allowed to visit.

