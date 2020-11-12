Advertisement

Local law enforcement not yet enforcing rules in public health order

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While a new, more restrictive public health order in Sedgwick County does include a fine for violations, at least for now, local law enforcement won’t be distributing tickets. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office explicitly said its deputies will not formally enforce those rules by handing out citations. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said legally, the Wichita Police Department also cannot enforce the order as it stands.

In approving the latest order Tuesday, the Sedgwick County Commission also approved a resolution to enforce the order. Violating the order could result in a class I misdemeanor which could net up to a $500 fine. In an effort to try to enforce new requirements, the county is working with cities and police departments. That could take some time. Cities in Sedgwick County need to take formal action with resolutions or ordinances in order to enforce the order’s requirements in their cities.

If a city adopts a similar health order as Sedgwick County, you could file a report to police if you see a person or business failing to comply. The police department would then issue a warning. If that person or business continued to ignore restrictions, they could face up to a $500 fine.

Sedgwick County has implemented restrictions at other times during the pandemic, but this is the first health order that’s focused on enforcement. City and county leaders said when they left it up to people and businesses to wear masks and social distance, that didn’t happen. So now, they’re taking a new approach.

The Wichita City Council will call a special meeting for next Wednesday (Nov.18) to discuss enforcement. But some city leaders worry that the Wichita Police Department may not have the resources to enforce the requirements.

“I don’t think we have the resources to proactively go out and search for people who are violating this," Wichita City Council member/Vice Mayor Cindy Claycomb said.

However, she said there are situations where resources to enforce the rules are there. An example is on weekends when Wichita police are already patrolling Old Town, being near the crowds and seeing violations.

